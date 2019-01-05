LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's mayor starts his third term by giving back.
Saturday morning, Mayor Greg Fischer partnered with JCPS for a service project.
The mayor and his leadership team were cleaning, painting and fixing up the library at McFerran Elementary School before students head back from winter break.
"It sends a message to the kids that we understand your needs, we love you guys, we want you to succeed so we thought an elementary school would be a great place to start," Fischer said.
The mayor is also inviting the community to come to another event Sunday. One Shining Louisville - A Celebration of Music and Faith, will be held at the Cathedral of the Assumption from 3 to 5 p.m.
