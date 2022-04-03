LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has tested positive for COVID-19.
Fischer has light, cold-like symptoms. In a statement from the Mayor's Office, Fischer is said to be doing fine and attributes receiving both vaccines and a booster to not being seriously ill.
Fischer was on a trip to Israel participating in an educational program for U.S. Mayors the past week, according to a news release.
Israel requires a minimum five-day quarantine and negative COVID-19 test before departure. Fischer plans to work remotely this week.
Due to the positive COVID-19 test, Fischer will miss the beginning of Give A Day events.
Last week, Louisville reported 487 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 22 deaths related to complications from the virus. Jefferson County is in the low risk category, with an incident rate of 62.84 per 100,000 people.
