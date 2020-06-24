LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said the reopening of everything from swimming pools to entertainment venues brings risk.
Fischer urged residents to stay focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19.
City health officials say the number of cases is about to go up, but with the public's help, the city can keep the virus in check.
"I'm glad for the reopening but I think people need to continue to keep in mind social distancing has been one of the key measures to our success in controlling COVID-19 in Kentucky and in Louisville,” Fischer said.
Health officials also urged elderly people and those with underlying health issues to take extra precautions.
