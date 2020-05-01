LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer visited the COVID-19 testing site at Bashford Manor Walmart Friday afternoon to call attention to the city's growing testing capcity.
"The purpose of this visit was just to highlight to everyone that there is now a growing capacity for testing here in the community," Fischer said.
Mayor Fischer spend about 20 minutes walking through the drive thru site behind Walmart, at 2020 Bashford Manor Lane.
"This is going to be more and more of our culture for the next couple of months, and people need to get comfortable with being tested," he said.
The site is open seven days a week and one of several across the city.
The mayor said the drive thru testing sites have helped to flatten the curve in Metro Louisville.
"Good job to the citizens of Louisville, but now as we open up the economy, let's keep our distance and stay focused," he said.
Fischer said it is crucial that people continue to wear masks in public and avoid large gatherings.
"We are not out of the woods on this yet," he said. "We are just starting to slowly open up. It's like loosening the faucet a little bit. We're not turning the faucet all the way on, we are just turning it on a little bit."
Fischer said a spike in cases force the city to take action.
"If we have a problem, where we see the virus coming back, we're going to close it back out," he said.
The mayor encouraged people to get tested and stay healthy. If you need to be tested, click here to find drive thru testing sites throughout the commonwealth.
