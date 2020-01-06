LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher and several Louisville Metro Council members filed an amendment on Monday that would give a tax break to homeowners in West Louisville, Smoketown and Shelby Park.
The proposed changes to the city's property tax moratorium program encourages homeowners with properties that are at least 25 years old to improve their property. In exchange, homeowners would have their property taxes frozen for five years.
Proponents of the program said the idea is to prevent residents from being priced out because of overly high taxes.
