LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After months of negotiations, Louisville reached a tentative deal Thursday night with the police union on a new contract.
It includes a pay raise of 9% in 2022, which is the highest single-year increase in LMPD history. There is also a 3% raise in 2023.
“We need to have more competitive pay to both retain and recruit the best people to LMPD," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "So it's important that we make that statement."
The plan also includes a $5,000 incentive to live in certain areas of the city, primarily the west and south ends.
“One-third of our police department lives outside the county, and so having opportunities for officers to live within the county and in certain areas of our city are fantastic ideas,” Metro Council President David James said.
In the wake of protests against the police killing of Breonna Taylor in 2020, the deal also includes a number of reforms. Among them:
- Giving the chief greater flexibility to suspend officers without pay during investigations
- Allowing past misconduct to be considered in disciplinary cases
- Random drug and alcohol testing and required testing for the drug, prostitution and human trafficking units
- Mandatory testing after any so-called "critical incident," such as a shooting
“Obviously, last year was a challenging year in Louisville," Fischer said. "A lot of police and community issues came to the fore. This contract is an attempt to address those.”
James, who is also a former FOP president, supports the proposal but said not all officers will welcome the changes.
“I think there will be some that are not happy, but change is not always easy,” he said. “But I think those are reforms that are needed in our community.”
The FOP said it will not comment until after the rank-and-file vote, which could be completed next week. If approved, the proposal would then go to Metro Council, which would hold public hearings before taking a final vote.
“I hope we've got a good product here that everybody can live with,” Fischer said.
