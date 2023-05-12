LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will holding two virtual town halls to get more feedback about the next Louisville Metro Police chief.
The first is at 6 p.m. Monday, and the second is a 3 p.m. May 20. They'll be hosted by a consultant with the search committee helping the mayor's office find a new chief.
The city is looking for input on what characteristics and qualities they'd like in the next chief.
Recently, about 1,100 people responded to an online survey about the next chief. LMPD's former chief, Erika Shields, resigned when Greenberg's administration took office.
The Zoom link for Monday's discussion can be found here. The passcode is 502828.
The Zoom link for the May 20 discussion can be found here. The passcode is 791792.
For those who need connectivity assistance, four branches of the Louisville Free Public Library will allow participation in the town hall from their computers.
The participating branches are:
- Main Library, 301 York St.
- Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Highway
- South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Boulevard
- Northeast Regional Library, 15 Bellevoir Circle
