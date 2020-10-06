LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Higher pay and better benefits are all on the table in a new contract for Louisville Metro Police officers after the city and police union strike a deal. This comes after nearly 150 officers quit the department this year.
River City Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Nichols said the recent mass exodus of officers has been a major concern, but thinks the new contract could be a step in the right direction.
"We're losing officers in droves," said Metro Councilman David Yates, D-25. "If you're not paying a competitive wage, you will not get the very best, and we have to demand that."
Yates, a sponsor of Metro Council's resolution to ratify a new contract, said the changes are critical — to keep LMPD officers around, and to hire them in the first place.
"The pool was much smaller in this class that we just hired, about 500 (applicants). Of that, they're hiring 19 officers," Yates said. "We've lost 147 this year. It's dangerous when we don't have enough officers to pick from."
River City FOP reports 85 officers have resigned this year. More than 60 have retired.
Under the new contract, an officer's starting salary would go up to $45,000, an increase of $10,000, plus a healthcare plan with no monthly premium.
"A two-year Shively officer made more than a 20-year LMPD officer on an hourly wage. That's completely unacceptable," Nichols said. "This starts to fix some of those issues."
The contract also includes changes from the Breonna Taylor settlement: a $5,000 housing incentive for officers to live in the communities they patrol.
"The fact that this is a contract with the police and a lot of people are upset and want changes now, there are some people that will speak against it," Yates said. "Take off your political hat, and you think, what is best for the community? Do you want the very best officers we can have?"
The contract goes through June of next year, while other changes are lobbied at the state level.
"We need to be rethinking how we're going to do policing in the future, both for our citizens and for our officers," Yates said.
The contract will run to June 30, 2021. The city and FOP will negotiate a new agreement no later than Jan. 31, 2021 based on the community's demand for reform, according to Mayor Greg Fischer.
Fischer said, in part:
"We need to hear the community's views as we move forward. Between now and June 2021, we will have completed the top-to-bottom review of LMPD and hired a new chief.
These are two important steps where we are actively seeking community input.
In addition, because some elements of police reform will require changes in state law, we are asking the community to help us work with the General Assembly to act on those when its next legislative session begins in January."
LMPD Interim Chief Yvette Gentry released this statement to WDRB in regards to the contract:
"Nearly every law enforcement agency in the country has set a goal to attract a more diverse pool of candidates that is more reflective of their community.
The previous benefits package offered by Louisville Metro Government was not helping to support that goal.
I support any and all measures to attract and retain women and men who are smart, service-minded and have high integrity.
Law enforcement is a tough job and we have seen a sharp decline in the pool of applicants we have to choose from over the past decade.
It is my hope that this is a step in allowing us to attract talented and skilled professionals who care about people."
