LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the cornerstones of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration and campaigns has been economic development, something he hit on once again in looking back on 2018.
Fischer, a Democrat heading into his third term, championed progress made in 2018 on significant projects such as the Omni Hotel, Louisville City FC's upcoming stadium in and development in west Louisville.
“Years of work went into making happen what you see right now,” Fischer said in an interview Monday. “We've got about $1 billion going into the west right now, and that's a down payment, I think, on what’s to happen.”
Currently being constructed along the Broadway corridor of west Louisville is a new YMCA as well as the cooperate headquarters of Passport Health. Fischer also cheered the progress made on tearing down the Beecher Terrace housing project as part of a federal Housing and Urban Development grant.
Fischer was harshly criticized by political opponents in recent years for his handling of a spike in violent crime in 2016 and 2017. However, homicides are down more than 20 percent in 2018 compared to 2017.
“I attribute to the approach our chief and our police guys have made along with our federal partners getting the most violent people off of the street,” he said.
Seemingly still looming over all issues concerning Louisville Metro Police is a sex abuse scandal that led some to call for the firing of Chief Steve Conrad. Questions were raised about how police handled a 2013 investigation of former LMPD Officer Kenneth Betts sending inappropriate texts and talking lewdly to a 16-year-old female Explorer.
Betts and former officer Brandon Wood have been indicted for sexually abusing several teens. Another LMPD officer, Brad Schuhmann, is under investigation and on administrative leave. And the former commander of the program, Curtis Flaherty, is accused in several lawsuits of covering up the crimes. Betts pleaded guilty to federal crimes earlier this month but still faces charges in state court.
An independent review of how police handled the situation was released and outlined several issues with how police dealt with the initial investigation.
“What's important to me is that the facts get out, regardless of what the facts say, and that people are held accountable,” Fischer said.
Most recently, Fischer has been criticized for displacing homeless people throughout Louisville, many of which whom now congregated under overpasses near downtown.
“The primary reason for clearing and cleaning camps was the hepatitis A outbreak,” he said. “Our task force is and all the wonderful people around the city are doubling down to try and improve the situation.”
Fischer said plans are being looked into now that would create a storage facility of some type for the homeless. Also, Metro Council approved more than $500,000 to create a “low-barrier shelter.” Often these types of shelters have fewer restrictions than typical homeless shelters.
Fischer easily won re-election in November, defeating Republican challenger Angela Leet.
