LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program is focusing on the history of discrimination and inequality in Louisville -- and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is asking everyone to get involved.
Fischer is calling it "Lean Into Louisville."
Friday morning, during the launch of the program, he spoke about the discrimination issues that our country faces and said it's also a problem that needs to be solved in our own back yard.
Lean Into Louisville aims to engage the community in conversations about the mistreatment of minority residents, along with discussing how history impacts the country, and more specifically Louisville.
The mayor says the program will allow the community to connect and grow.
"None of us really are responsible for the actions of past generations, but we are responsible for understanding what those actions were, and how they impacted us, and how they impacted our country, especially today," Fischer said. "I believe we are honor-bound to take action to make things better tomorrow."
Several community partners, businesses and school leaders were in attendance for the launch of Lean Into Louisville.
