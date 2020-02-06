LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In his 10th 'State of the City' address, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer pointed to the successes of 2019, as well as the problems the city continues to face.
Fischer called the current state of the city "strong," noting the $15 billion in capital investments since 2014, including about $1 billion in the west end. He called it a renaissance that has resulted in developments like the Logan Street Market, Paristown Hall, Northeast Regional Library and the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway.
"To build on that success, we have to keep developing our reputation as a compassionate, globally minded and proudly diverse city," Fischer said. "A city that is proud to welcome good, hardworking people from all over the world."
Other developments have created more than 80,000 new jobs and brought thousands of new businesses to the city, which Fischer said is bringing more and more people out of poverty.
"We've invested $45 million in affordable housing, we've established a global reputation as a city of compassion," he said of the poverty issue facing the city.
Homelessness is among many problems that the city hasn't been able to eliminate. Infrastructure, skill development and equity are three other main areas where the city has to improve, the mayor said.
A state pension obligation, though, makes those issues and concerns difficult to eradicate.
"These challenges, typically addressed by public funding, hold us back from being the city we want to be," Fischer said.
Louisville's pension obligation exceeds the city's revenue. It's what has caused budget cuts, job loss and reductions to public safety.
Fischer's ideas to combat that include a restaurant tax, an insurance premium tax, a road tax or a local option sales tax that would allow Louisville to levy its own sales taxes.
"Imagine what we could do with the power to create our own future," he said. "We could address the key challenges that I talked about: equity, workforce, built environment."
There is much to do in his final three years, Fischer said, but a bright future to look forward to in the grand scheme of things, adding that it would require much work at a local and state level.
"However we move forward, the priority is achieving results," he said. "We can solve this funding challenge like we've solved so many others: by working together."
