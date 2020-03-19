LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — As Louisville residents continue to adjust to life during the novel coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Greg Fischer unveiled a new initiative to keep spirits high and the community connected.
Lift Up Lou will see Louisville Metro Government collaborate with local organizations to post "uplifting and engaging content" to social media.
"Lift Up Lou will be Louisville’s way to keep our bodies healthy, our minds fed, and our connections strong during this challenging time," Fischer said in a news release.
Participating partners include the Louisville Urban League, Fund for the Arts, Louisville Zoo, Frazier History Museum, Muhammad Ali Center and the Louisville Orchestra.
A few of the options already available on the initiative's website:
- A virtual tour of the Louisville Zoo or Frazier History Museum
- Free at-home workouts
- Homework help and ACT/SAT prep
- Online resources from the Louisville Free Public Library, including its "At the Library" podcast
According to the mayor's office, followers of Lift Up Lou on social media can expect:
- A morning exercise option
- An afternoon education lesson
- An afternoon entertainment session
- A mindfulness exercise to finish up the day
Louisville Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams and other local musicians will work on a song for the city during livestream jam sessions.
"We need to make sure that our humanity and culture is not only kept alive but strengthened during this time,” Abrams said in the release. “If we do that, Louisville will come out of this stronger than ever before.”
There are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Fischer announced Thursday afternoon. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that there are 47 confirmed cases of the virus across the commonwealth.
Beshear also announced Jefferson County's first death related to COVID-19 on Thursday. The man, a 64-year-old, had underlying health conditions before testing positive for COVID-19, Beshear said, and a lot of factors contributed to his death.
