LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is urging the community to think local when shopping for last-minute holiday gifts.
His comments came during a Tuesday afternoon news conference at Butchertown Market on Story Avenue.
The market houses local shops like Work the Metal, Cellar Door Chocolates, Moss Hill and Bourbon Barrel Foods.
Officials said it's important to buy local, because money spent at local stores circulates in the community three times as much as money spent in national chains.
"It really comes down to our customers embracing us, supporting us," said Jack Mathis of Work the Metal. "A lot of them have become part of our extended family. We know all about their family and their kids and their grandkids. And it really does become like a community here."
Items sold at Butchertown Market range from soaps and chocolate to unique artwork.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.