LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children have begun to make up a higher percentage of patients in the hospital with COVID-19, Louisville doctors said Tuesday.
During Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's weekly new conference Tuesday morning, doctors urged unvaccinated adults to get the COVID-19 shot in order to protect children who are too young to get it. A doctor at Norton Children's Hospital said more kids are being hospitalized during this recent surge of the Delta variant than during the last spike.
Currently, there are 11 kids in the hospital. Four of them are in the ICU. About three new patients are admitted each day.
During the height of the last surge, they cared for a maximum of three children.
"The patients are much sicker with the Delta variant," said Dr. Mark McDonald, the medical director at Norton Children's Hospital. "And they're requiring a lot more support than previously."
None of the children coming to the hospital have been vaccinated, and only about half are old enough to get it.
So Norton Children's is offering the vaccine to kids 12 and up coming into the hospital and their parents.
Jefferson County is currently in the red zone of COVID-19 infection, with more than 2,200 new cases last week and 12 new deaths.
