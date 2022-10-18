LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three candidates for Mayor of Metro Louisville squared off on Tuesday night.
The candidates included Republican Bill Dieruf, Democrat Craig Greenberg and Margaret Trowe, a member of the Socialists Workers Party.
The debate was hosted by two local chapters of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
'We also have to do intelligence led policing, where we make a list on the wall of the gang and cartel leaders that are leading our kids in the wrong direction, and arrest the cartel and gang leaders and take the drugs, the gangs and the people that are committing this and put them in jail," Dieruf said.
WDRB reporter Jailen Leavell moderated it and asked how the candidates would handle the crime problem in Louisville.
"The first is to crack down on illegal guns and ensure that guns that are confiscated are not ever seen on the street again, we need to comply with Kentucky law, but we can render them inoperable before we turn them over to the to the state as required by law," Greenberg said.
"But also safety in terms of violence and a lot of the violence this community needs to be concerned about is the violence that comes from the police," Trowe said.
Louisville residents will vote for a new mayor on Nov. 8 to replace Greg Fischer.
Related Stories:
- Dieruf, Greenberg lay out their plans to curtail drug crisis, turn around Louisville's jail
- WDRB sponsoring Oct. 20 forum for Louisville mayoral candidates
- Candidates make their case to be Louisville's next mayor
- West End TIF plan at center of debate at Louisville mayoral forum
- WDRB and partners host Louisville mayoral candidate forum
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.