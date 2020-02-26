LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local McDonald's owners gave 10 high school students scholarships Wednesday morning.
It was part of the Black History Makers of Tomorrow event at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. The students were recognized for leadership, character and community service. Each student received $1,500 to use for college.
"I've worked hard the past 13 years," said Timothy Williams, a student at Ballard High School, who received one of the scholarships. "I've been wanting to go to college and study physics and math forever, and this opportunity means a lot to me."
It's the 17th year for the event.
