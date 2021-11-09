LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A holiday staple is returning to Louisville -- or rather, the caverns under Louisville.
Lights Under Louisville, put on by Louisville Mega Caverns, will run from Friday, Nov. 12, to Saturday, Jan. 2.
Touted as "America's largest underground holiday lights show," the event features 40 themed displays, 10 mapping projections and approximately 900 characters lit by 4 million points of light. Visitors can experience the entire event from the inside of their vehicles, as they are taken on a 25-minute ride through one mile of cavern passageways.
"We are so excited to welcome visitors back to Lights Under Louisville, once again," said Chares Park, executive vice president of Louisville Mega Caverns, in a statement. "Friends and families can join us for another safe, COVID-friendly holiday experience where they will see new, immersive surprises. To create a one-of-a-kind holiday tradition, we have added more twinkling lights, new themed areas, lasers, light curtains and more surprises that you will have to see to believe. Built over eight weeks, this will be the largest Lights Under Louisville experience ever."
The event is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank.
Lights Under Louisville has garnered national attention in the past. According to a news release, Southern Living magazine named it "Kentucky's Best Holiday Experience" in 2016. In 2017, Trip Advisor named Louisville Mega Caverns among its top 25 attractions in the country, and CNN named Lights Under Louisville among the top nine Christmas light attractions around the world. Additionally, USA Today ranked Lights Under Louisville among the top 10 Readers' Choice travel awards in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Anyone wishing to purchase a pass can click here. Prices begin at $32.99 per vehicle. Guests can skip the waiting to see lights under Louisville earlier with a Priority Pass. Priority Passes must be purchased by 2 p.m. on the date of attendance. All passes must be purchased online in-advance as cash will not be accepted. For more information and answers to questions, click here.
