LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been arrested after police say at least one of them was caught on camera breaking into several units at an area storage facility.
According to court documents it happened at the Storage Express on the National Turnpike, near the Outer Loop.
Louisville Metro Police say they were called to the facility just before 3:30 a.m. Monday after someone reported that two men were breaking into storage units there.
When officers arrived, they say one man, 28-year-old Kenneth Stewart, dropped a pair of bolt cutters and took off running, climbing through a privacy fence and disappearing into a wooded area.
Police say Stewart eventually gave himself up when officers began to search the wooded area.
Officers say they also found another man, 53-year-old Chad Shepard, behind the building, carrying a large trash bin filled with copper. According to an arrest report, an officer held him at gunpoint and repeatedly ordered him to drop the trash bin, but he refused, continuing to walk toward the officer with the can. Police say he eventually dropped the trash bin and took off running, but he was eventually apprehended.
Police say surveillance video taken inside the facility showed Stewart breaking into several storage units.
Both men were arrested and charged with 19 counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot. Stewart was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, after police say they found a syringe in his pocket.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
