LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men in their 30s -- one of who claimed to be a "local artist" -- were arrested early Thursday morning after they spray painted graffiti on the side of I-65.
According to arrest reports, police were called to the Ronald McDonald House at 550 South 1st Street, just after midnight on Thursday. Police say someone reported seeing between two and four people spraying graffiti in the southbound lanes of I-65, near that address.
When officers arrived, several people ran from the scene.
Police say they spotted 33-year-old Jeremy Lewis walking near the intersection of South Floyd Street and Abraham Flexner Way. He "matched the description" of one of the suspects, according to police. Police say his clothes were covered in spray paint, with the colors of the paint matching the colors of the graffiti on the interstate. He also had a paint marker and spray paint cap on his person, according to police.
When confronted, Lewis allegedly described himself as a "local artist."
Police say they also arrested 30-year-old Ian Muldoon, who was with Lewis. Muldoon also had a spray paint all over his clothing, according to the arrest report.
Both men have a history of spraying graffiti, or "tagging," according to the reports. Police say the tag on the interstate read "MFK," which police say is the sign of a group called the "graffiti crew." That group is known for committing several acts of criminal mischief in the Louisville area, according to police.
Both Lewis and Muldoon are charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Muldoon is also charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.
