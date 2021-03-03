LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Bullitt County have arrested two men accused of making counterfeit debit and credit cards, and stealing more than $12,000 worth of gas.
According to arrest reports, officers with the Hillview Police Department arrested 40-year-old Andy Rojas Pozo and 46-year-old Osmany Galban Aguilera Tuesday night.
Police say the men were already under investigation when they were spotted at the diesel pumps at the Five Star Food Mart at 2780 East Blue Lick Road, near the I-65 interchange.
When police executed a search warrant on their truck, they allegedly found 49 credit and debit cards that had been fraudulently re-encoded with stolen credit card numbers.
According to the arrest reports, since Jan. 29, the two men have been responsible for the theft of more than 4,600 gallons of diesel fuel from that gas station alone, totaling more than $12,100 worth of stolen fuel. The fuel was purchased using the stolen credit card numbers, police say.
Both men were arrested and charged with 49 counts of falsely making or embossing credit cards, 49 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, trafficking in stolen identities and theft by unlawful taking of gasoline in the amount of $10,000 or more.
They are currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
