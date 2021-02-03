LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ACC announced the University of Louisville men's basketball game at Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.
The postponement comes after a positive COVID-19 test within the Louisville men's basketball program. The team is working on quarantining and contact tracing.
According to a text from Louisville sports information director Kenny Klein, the Louisville team discovered the positive test while in Syracuse. He was not sure of a return time as of Wednesday morning.
The ACC will announce schedule adjustments at a later date.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.