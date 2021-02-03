LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ACC announced the University of Louisville men's basketball game at Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.
Saturday's game at Virginia is also off the calendar for now.
The postponements come after a positive COVID-19 test within the Louisville men's basketball program. The team is working on quarantining and contact tracing.
According to a text from Louisville sports information director Kenny Klein, the Louisville team discovered the positive test while in Syracuse. He was not sure of a return time as of Wednesday morning.
The ACC will announce schedule adjustments at a later date.
