LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A dog who was left tied to a gate outside a Louisville Metro Animal Services shelter in frigid weather has taken a turn for the worse.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, an official with LMAS wrote the dog, a 3-year-old male pit bull, had to undergo emergency surgery due to a stomach blockage. He may also have pneumonia, and his condition was described as "dire."

"We're pulling for this guy and we hope you will, too," the post read. 

Surveillance footage captured a person tying the pit bull to a gate outside LMAS' Newburg Road shelter around 5 a.m. Jan. 26. The shelter was closed, and temperatures were in the low 30s.

LMAS DOG TIED TO GATE (FRONT)

LMAS said the person, seen wearing an orange shirt in surveillance footage, tied a 3-year-old male pit bull to the gate outside its shelter at 3516 Newburg Rd. around 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. 

The dog had nearly frozen to death by the time staff members found him. 

LMAS is still trying to find the person who abandoned the dog. Anyone with information about the person is asked to contact LMAS at animals@louisvilleky.gov.

Related Stories: 

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags