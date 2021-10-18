LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pig found in the Portland neighborhood is looking for its owner.
Louisville Metro Animal Services say Waddlesworth is "boared silly at the shelter."
The animal shelter picked up the pig near 25th and Pirtle Streets on Oct. 2 after they received calls about him.
"Waddlesworth is comfortable in our barn, although he believes he's been falsely accused of going hogwild! He's ready to hoof it home," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post.
Waddlesworth's owners can claim him at the Louisville Metro Animal Services shelter, 3528 Newburg Road, between noon to 6 p.m.
Those interested in fostering Waddlesworth can apply here.
