LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government outlined millions of dollars to help Black-owned businesses, as well as businesses owned by other minorities, on Friday.
According to a news release from the office of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, the city allocated more than $13 million to fund initiatives in support of Black and other minority-owned businesses in the upcoming fiscal year budget.
The largest allocation of funding will go to the West End Opportunity Partnership, totaling an amount of $10 million. An additional $2.7 million is budgeted to create a new small business assistance fund. The Metropolitan Business Development Corporation (METCO) will receive $1.5 million to grow its small business loan program.
"We recognize that we are not going to reverse the effects of redlining, disinvestment and disenfranchisement overnight. It is going to take time and dollars," Fischer said in a news release. "Knowing that Black and other minority-owned businesses do not have access to the same resources that many white business owners do, we are increasing even more our intentionality around additional support structures for those businesses in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget."
Louisville Metro will also hire a new west Louisville Senior Economic Development manager.
According to the mayor's office, only 2.4% of businesses in Louisville are Black-owned despite Black residents making up 23.4% of Louisville's population.
Related Stories:
- Neighbors see opportunities and red flags with West End Opportunity Partnership
- New west Louisville taxing district takes effect July 1
- 12 business community leaders appointed to new West End Opportunity Partnership board
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.