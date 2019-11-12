LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Planning and Zoning Committee has reviewed the Landmark Commission’s designation of the Holy Name complex as a historic landmark.
Catholic Charities owns the Holy Name complex and wants to tear three of the five buildings down in order to build a new headquarters. Some neighbors opposed the plans, arguing the buildings could serve a better purpose if they were repurposed.
“This is a neighborhood that sees very little or no redevelopment whatsoever,” said committee member Kevin Triplett, D-15th. “And here’s an opportunity this property could be redeveloped or repurposed.”
The demolition notices were issued, and then a petition was circulated asking for the complex to be designated as a historic landmark. The commission voted in September, 7-3, making it a historic landmark and halting the project.
“Landmakring needs to be proactive instead of reactive,” said committee chair Madonna Flood, (D) District 24, during Tuesday’s meeting. “Because it seems like the only time we ever hear about anything is when it’s to stop something the owner of a property intends to do.”
Councilman Kevin Triplett asked for the Planning and Zoning Committee to review the commission’s decision, saying the commission ignored that the buildings qualified for an economic hardship exemption. Triplett said Catholic Charities has spent a lot of money to maintain the dilapidated buildings already. He argued it is too expensive to repurpose the existing buildings and that building a new headquarters is critical to the entire neighborhood.
“They offer valuable community services to a very needy community,” Triplett said. “And what they have told us is if they’re not allowed to do this, there is no Plan B, which means they’ll vacate, and I’ll have five vacant buildings.”
The committee reviewed the process of the commission’s decision Tuesday and asked questions regarding why they did not consider the economic hardship exemption. A review does not trigger any action unless a council member makes an official request to Metro Council to overturn the Landmark decision. Triplett has not made that request yet.
Related Stories:
- Historic landmark designation means Holy Name School and Convent safe from demolition
- Hundreds oppose Catholic Charities' plan to tear down 3 buildings in southwest Louisville
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.