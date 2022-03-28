LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is adding new security measures after a fatal overdose in the jail Sunday night, according to a news release.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Barry Williams Sr., 50, was found unresponsive on Sunday night.
Williams was transported to University Hospital and at 1 a.m. Monday, Metro Corrections was informed that the inmate had died, according to Assistant Director Steve Durham.
His death marks the 8th inmate death inside the facility since November.
Last week, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer named Lt. Col. Jerry Collins as the new new leader of Metro Corrections.
Collins is the jail commander of the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and will take over for Dwayne Clark, who's retiring amid ongoing investigations into the recent jail deaths.
Officials said although several attempts to get illegal drugs into the jail are stopped, contraband, including "street drugs," have been mailed to inmates at the jail.
The following safety measures have been put in place effective immediately, according to a news release from city officials:
- Original envelopes and enclosed non-privileged documents sent by mail to an inmate from a third person shall not be delivered directly to the inmate. The mail shall be copied, and the copy shall be delivered to the inmate through the institutional mail.
- Privileged mail, which includes attorney-client communications, shall continue to be processed pursuant to established policy. That policy permits privileged mail to be opened in the inmate’s presence to allow a cursory examination of the content to ensure there is no contraband intermingled with the privileged mail.
- Books and magazines received from third parties will be returned to the sender.
- Effective April 2, newly operational body scanners will be in place to utilize the most up to date technology on drug interdiction. Newly admitted inmates will continue to be frisk searched, placed through a body scanner, and may be strip searched. The frequency of the initial frisk search and strip searches shall increase. Additionally, the frequency of inmate searches, inmate housing unit searches, and searches in public spaces shall increase.
- LMDC Majors are coordinating a schedule for frequent use of available K-9 drug detection resources to be deployed at LMDC. LMDC is currently in the process of securing its own dogs and training handlers.
- The use of inmate work-aids for tasks outside the housing unit is being revamped to increase supervision and maximize resources that shall result in fewer inmate work-aides being utilized outside of their housing unit at any given time.
