LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections employee has been arrested on charges of assault and wanton endangerment.
Police say on Wednesday night, they were called to the home of 29-year-old Reshayda Burns in the 2700 block of Timber Hills Road, near Arnoldtown Road, after someone reported a domestic violence incident there.
According to an arrest report, Burns and her boyfriend got into an argument, causing her boyfriend to pack his belongings so he could stay at his father's house.
While he was packing, police say Burns grabbed a butter knife and tried to slash his tire. Instead, the man got between Burns and the vehicle, and Burns went inside the home to get a steak knife.
When she came out, police say she walked toward the man, slashing in the direction of his chest.
Police say they found two cuts in the man's hoodie that were left by the knife.
At that point, police say the man called police and went inside the home to get his clothes. That's when Burns allegedly began punching and kicking him.
He ran from the home when he saw officers arriving.
Burns was arrested and charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening. She was released after posting bond.
According to Steve Durham, assistant director of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Burns is a senior corrections technician -- a civilian employee of Louisville Metro Corrections.
An internal investigation will be opened by the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Professional Standards Unit.
Durham says "neither the charges, nor the bond conditions prevent her from working. She is expected to report to work on Monday."
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.