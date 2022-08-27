LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to overcome its officer shortage, Louisville Metro Corrections hosted a hiring fair on Saturday.
Two recruiting initiatives are currently underway to get new employees on board at the jail, including a nationwide search to help ease the staffing shortage.
The jail is also hoping to talk to those who have previous experience as a corrections officer.
There's currently an $8,000 signing bonus and a $3,000 relocation bonus offered.
"Some of the people we talked to today, I see a lot of people who are interested in the lateral program, some people who've had experience in corrections wanting to come and check it out, too and we do have some new faces that are interested that came through," Andrew Young, a recruitment officer, said.
With the new recruiting efforts, Johnson said they could see 40 to 50 new officers in the next six to eight months.
Sworn and civilian positions are available at Louisville Metro Corrections. To see a list of available positions, click here.
