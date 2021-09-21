LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major who works at Louisville Metro Corrections was suspended in what a spokesman for the agency said is the first step in the process of his termination.
"Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Director Dwayne Clark suspended Metro Corrections Major William Ashby pending a pre-termination meeting scheduled for next week," said Assistant Director of Corrections Steve Durham, in a statement.
Durham provided no further comment and no reason for the suspension.
The move comes even as the jail faces staffing shortages. There are about 150 staff vacancies right now despite the jail in downtown Louisville being more than crowded than ever, according to Daniel Johnson, president of the Louisville Corrections FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Lodge 77.
Last week, Ashby sent an email to Metro Corrections employees, telling them, in part, "I failed you."
"For that I'm sorry," he continued. "You now have my attention, the administrations [sic] attention, Metro Governments [sic] attention, and most important the public's attention. Each of us pride ourselves on being sworn professionals.
"This weekend all eyes will be on us. We control the narrative. Do we want the families of over 1,600 men and women incarcerated at our jail [to] worry about the safety of their loved ones? Do the individuals currently under our care, custody, and control have to have to live in fear? Do we want the families of the dedicated men and women in uniform to worry about our safety? Yes, I will admit this has been a problem for a while. This week Johnson put everyone on notice. The concerns are legitimate and must be addressed and I have no doubt he will continue to fight for you.
"So I ask you, are you going to show the public that you take your oath seriously and they can trust you or are you going to sit this one out?"
In response to the staff shortages, the jail began offering double pay for any overtime corrections officers work after the change went into effect Friday.
This story will be updated.
