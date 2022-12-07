LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers from Louisville Metro Corrections treated local children to a shopping spree Wednesday.
LMDC held its annual Coat-a-Kid event at Meijer on Preston Highway. Students from Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School were able to pick out toys and clothes.
"It's really our favorite time of year," said Lt. Col. Jerry Collins with LMPDC. "We can really come together and give back to the community and put some smiles on the kids faces."
It's the 35th year for the shopping spree. The union fundraises throughout the year to pay for the Coat-a-Kid program.
The tradition originally started with four children and $200 but has grown to more than 50 kids and over $1,500 spent each year.
