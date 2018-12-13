LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of school students got to go on a Christmas shopping spree with Louisville Metro Corrections officers on Thursday.
Louisville Metro Corrections union members took 85 children from Roosevelt-Perry Elementary and Wheatley Elementary on the spree at Meijer.
It was all a part of the union's Coat-a-Kid program. FOP Lodge 77 raised more than $20,000 to buy new coats, clothes and toys for the kids.
Louisville Metro Corrections officers say they get just as much out of it as the children they're helping.
"It's about the children, but in all honesty, this is probably the best day of the year for us too," said Tracy Dotson, president of FOP Lodge 77.
"It's heartwarming, because when we go to the toy section, they want to get something for their siblings," added Daniel Johnson, vice president of FOP Lodge 77. "They're not even thinking of themselves."
McDonald's also donated lunch, with Happy Meals for the kids.
