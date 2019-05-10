LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections was selected as one of 15 jails across the country to expand its opioid treatments.
The focus of the programs, part of a national initiative of the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance and Arnold Ventures, will be to expand medication-assisted treatments in jail, specifically for opioid use disorder.
The jail’s assistant director, Steve Durham, said additional funding resources will come with the initiative. But Metro Government did not provided a specific dollar amount when making the announcement Friday.
Below is the full news release from Friday's announcement:
Durham said the jail was forced to take initiative to help those going through withdrawal when the city was slammed by the opioid epidemic. And the programs have made a difference over time.
The jail has dorms dedicated to those who are detoxing and looking for help to beat their addictions. There are also connections to counseling, jobs, housing and treatment for once an inmate leaves the jail.
There are two other specific programs that involve medications. In 2016, LMDC started offering Vivatrol treatment for anyone battling opioid addiction leaving jail. The injections and drug screens become part of the inmate’s discharge plan, which is voluntary.
And in 2017, the jail partnered up with the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness to provide methadone to pregnant inmates. A certified alcohol and drug counselor from the center comes to the jail to administer the medicine, which saves corrections staff from making more than 100 trips per month to escort inmates.
Durham said the new initiative and funding will take their programs a step further by helping provide more treatment while people are still in jail. He said it’s the logical next step in what the jail can provide to help prevent people from ever coming back.
