LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville Metro Corrections will take more precautions with an increase in inmates and COVID-19 cases among them.
A news release says the in-custody population in the main jail complex, including the Hall of Justice, has increased by 113 people in 30 days. There are currently 1,565 inmates in the complex, exceeding its design capacity of 1,353 beds.
Any new inmates will be first screened by a health care professional, their temperature is taken, and they are assessed for COVID-19 symptoms. Inmates who are symptomatic are masked and isolated in a housing unit on the medical floor or into designated overflow housing.
Inmates and staff are offered weekly surveillance testing to detect the virus, and vaccines against the virus. As of July 7, Metro Corrections medical contractor and Public Health and Wellness have vaccinated over 1,065 individuals admitted to jail, and roughly 90% of those vaccinated individuals have been released from custody.
In response to the surge in cases, nursing staff from Wellpath, the jail’s medical provider, have been checking each inmate housing unit at least twice a day. Inmates can report symptoms to the nursing staff or security staff. Symptomatic inmates are tested and get the results back within 24-48 hours.
