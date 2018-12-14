LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has given its approval for a controversial apartment project.
A developer plans to put up 26 buildings, with 260 affordable units, on Shepherdsville Road in Okolona.
The plan would place 40 to 50 refugee families in the apartments.
Neighbors argued the complex will be too big and not compatible with the surrounding neighborhoods.
But Metro Council voted Thursday night to move forward with the plan.
There is no word on when construction will start on the project.
Copyright 2018 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.