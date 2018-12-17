LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has collected dozens of new coats to keep kids warm this winter.
The coats were donated by community members over the past several months.
Several south Louisville schools went to Metro Hall on Monday to collect coats for students in need who were identified by school counselors and teachers.
All remaining coats will be donated to the Jefferson County Public Schools Clothing Assistance Program to benefit students across the city.
"What we're wanting to do is make sure children in our community have new coats," Councilman David Yates said. "It sounds pretty simple, keep a kid warm, but it's really so much more than that. You provide warmth, but you also provide hope, a level of dignity and a showing of compassion."
This is the second year for the Metro Council Coat Drive.
Yates said it all started from his daughter's desire to help other kids.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Rreserved.