LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters such as Kayla Webb have demanded justice for Breonna Taylor almost daily at Jefferson Square and at other demonstrations across the city.
"I'm not going home until it's over," said Webb, who was one of 76 arrested in a recent assembly police deemed unlawful in NuLu.
Webb says she's also fighting for a bigger cause: a more racially equal Louisville.
"I feel an obligation as someone who's going to bring a Black child into this world to make sure that my Black child lives the best life that they can," she said.
Louisville Metro Council says it's fighting for the same thing, and its latest example is a relatively new police reform strategy, called deflection, the council discussed Monday afternoon.
Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21, the co-chair of a new Council Committee on Equity and Inclusion, says the strategy can divert some individuals from entering the criminal justice system and better assist others who do.
"I think if you speak to most law enforcement officers, they'll tell you they wish they had more tools than arrest or do nothing," George said.
Cities across the country that have turned to deflection have deployed social workers or behavioral health experts, along with traditional police officers, to calls for service that might involve homelessness, mental illness or drug addiction.
The new city budget assigns $2.8 million of LMPD's budget to develop and deploy a similar strategy in Louisville.
FOP Chapter 614 President Ryan Nichols says he hopes police and the union are at the table for those discussions, but he supports the idea of deflection and acknowledges that police don't always have the necessary tools to remedy some calls for service.
"We've got to a point to where, you know, when someone doesn't have an option or doesn't know who to call, they call the police," Nichols said. "We have to figure out a way to handle that — that situation whatever it might be. If there's some other avenues available, we definitely support that."
Webb, however, isn't convinced by the council's goal.
"I think it's a step in the right direction, for sure, and I don't want to discredit it, but also, to some extent, I think that we have to continue to pressure in the sense that reform is not enough," she said.
Webb thinks deeper changes are needed and that the system will only be more equal when it's demolished, re-imagined and rebuilt.
"It needs to be people from the inside fighting for us, and right now, they're not fighting enough for us," Webb said. "They're trying to uphold the status quo."
Webb says it's not her place to suggest a solution for the city, but believes neighborhoods should have more control over the strategies used to police them.
