LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council began the interview process of applicants for its vacated seat Monday.
After serving on the council for the past decade, David Yates resigned from the District 25 seat after being elected as a representative for District 37 in the state senate.
Metro Council interviewed 11 applicants who were reviewed by the Jefferson County Attorney's office to ensure qualifications for the office are met.
The Committee of the Whole meeting was held at 4 p.m. as a video teleconference, although members had the option of participating in person at the council's chambers.
State laws require the council fill the seat within 30 days. A vote for the vacated seat is expected to be held at the Jan. 28 meeting.
