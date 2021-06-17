LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Metro Council member, district court judge and attorney are all nominated to serve on the Jefferson Circuit Court.
Jessica Green, D-1, Judge Eric Haner and Wes Faulkner were nominated for the seat.
Green currently represents District 1 in Louisville on Metro Council, in addition to owning her own private law practice.
Judge Haner has been a district court judge in Jefferson County for more than seven years.
Wes Faulkner owns his own private law practice and has been an attorney for 32 years.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has 60 days to appoint one of them to the position.
