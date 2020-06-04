LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council members are calling for changes at the police department and local laws to regulate “no-knock” warrants and the use of body cameras.
Louisville Metro Police officers used a no-knock warrant in the raid in which they shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a former local EMT, who is black, on March 13. The slaying has resulted in seven straight nights of protests for racial justice. During one of those nights, police or National Guard troops shot and killed David McAtee, a local business owner, who is black. None of the officers turned on their body cameras.
“The time for pandering has passed,” said Councilwoman Jessica Green, D-1.
Green said the city now has to codify policies to make the city’s residents and police safer.
A council committee already has passed what is being called “Breonna’s Law,” which would regulate — but not ban — “no-knock” warrants. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky has said that it wants those kinds of warrants banned. The law also would require officers to use body cameras.
Metro Council President David James, D-6, also called for better leadership at the police department.
Mayor Greg Fischer fired LMPD Chief Steve Conrad on Monday after learning that officers did not record body camera footage of the shooting of McAtee.
James said he looks forward to hearing the ideas from a new chief, but the council president also said that the culture within the department has to change.
