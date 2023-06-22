LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council unanimously passed the budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday evening.
They made some changes in funding distribution to Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg's $1.1 billion proposed budget, but point out that they did not add more spending.
Funding for parks, roads, community centers and public safety are among the bigger investments included in the budget, which Greenberg unveiled in April.
The biggest chunk of the budget, more than $200 million, is going to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Beyond salaries, the funding will replace ballistics gear, purchase license plate reader cameras and will go towards training.
About $2 million will add roughly 30 positions in response to recommendations made by the U.S. Department of Justice in its report on the department. When introducing the budget, Greenberg said those positions include civilian investigators for certain homicide cases and "warrant specialists that will review search warrants, additional trainers to train police officers in the way that we expect them to be trained, and so much more to comply with these reforms and improvements suggested by the DOJ."
Another $1 million will be put towards targeted digital recruiting campaigns to address an officer shortage. Funding would also add more training positions at the academy to implement an enhanced approach to training.
There is also $1.6 million included for a new LMPD and first responder comprehensive wellness center to help police and first responders deal with traumatic events.
"Mayor Greenberg's budget proposed for LMPD focused on investing in the necessary tools and resources to help mitigate violent crime," LMPD said in a statement. "It promotes providing safe atmospheres for our residents and visitors. The funding provided will assist with recruitment and retention of officers, efforts to improve constitutional policing, facility improvements, and critical equipment/resources for LMPD officers. Implementing this budget will strengthen the police department, which ultimately enhances public safety for Louisville communities."
Metro Council President Markus Winkler, D-17, said the spending on public safety goes beyond law enforcement.
"But also the things that divert crime, like having community centers open later and on weekends that give kids something to do," Winkler said.
"You'll see almost $5 million in the Parks budget for deferred maintenance," Kevin Kramer, R-11, said. "That is remarkable, that is well beyond anything done, at least in my experience, my memory"
That money will help in repairing spraygrounds, installing new roofs for the Douglass Community Center, Central Services, and the clubhouses at Vettiner and Long Run.
One of the biggest single investments is going to the California Park and Community Center, which is receiving $1 million in improvements to its building and park, as well as funding to fix its HVAC unit.
"We're offering extended hours for our students to come just so they can be safe and away from the violence in the community and to find them some different ways of managing their time, and the stress that sometimes happens in these communities," said Dr. Georgia Turner, with 2NOT1 Fatherhood and Families. "But the whole goal is to have something that families are safe, and that they have a great place to come to. And those improvements are gonna help with the quality of the center."
The budget also includes more funding set aside to fix the pools at Algonquin Park and in Camp Taylor, giving future kids more to do.
Metro Council also approved more funding for the Goodwill Opportunity Campus in west Louisville, homeless outreach for those outside of the Watterson, and additional money for the Community Care Campus in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood.
There's also $15 million included in the budget for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
"Metro Council's passage of this budget is great news for Louisville. The unanimous support it received speaks to the collaborative, inclusive, and community-focused process with which this budget was developed," Greenberg said in a statement following the budget's passing.
The mayor said the budget meets a "unique moment" for the city.
"With this budget passing with such strong support, it's time to get to work," Greenberg's statement concluded. "I have high expectations for our administration and our city and, together with the entire team at Metro Government, I believe we will deliver real positive change for our city."
The mayor added that the budget includes 5% raises for non-union city employees, Greenberg said, and puts funding aside to "provide raises for employees covered by collective bargaining agreements."
Metro Council also approved the more than $116 million TARC budget on Thursday by 19-5.
