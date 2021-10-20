LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is one step closer to creating standardized methods for clearing homeless camps on public property.
The Public Safety Committee on Wednesday voted to require more notice to groups who help the homeless.
Under the proposed ordinance, the first step before clearing a camp would be a risk assessment, which would have to be completed within 10 days.
The risk assessment would make sure there are consistent methods when evaluating camps.
If a camp is being cleared, Louisville Metro would still post a 21-day notice, but would also have to notify the community groups in the neighborhood where the camp is located and the council member who serves the district.
"These amendments are catch-up work for the way that we treat people who (are) forced to live outside," Councilman Jecorey Arthur, D-4, said.
The change is being pushed by Arthur and Nicole George, who represents Louisville's 21st District.
