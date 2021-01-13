LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has received 12 applicants for the vacant District 25 Council seat, although three do not meet the residency requirement.
David Yates served on the Louisville Metro Council for the past decade, but resigned from his position after being elected as a representative for District 37 in the state senate.
"I am pleased to see so many people interested in serving in our government through the Metro Council," David James, president of the Metro Council, said. "Now we move forward with the process."
Applicants include Carol Tacoma Nord, Andrew Peckat, Scott Bieber, Amy Holton Stewart, Kahlil Batshon, Amy Lannan, Katie M Brophy, Tamesha D Muir, William F. "Freddie" Logsdon, Stephen P. Ryan, Michele Butler Heuglin and Scott G. Love.
The deadline for applications ended Jan. 13, but any applications postmarked through the mail before the deadline and received by close of business Jan. 19 will be added to the list of applicants.
Council members will review applicants in the coming days.
"We, as a council, will be ready to ask questions and then eventually select the person who will be the new representative for District 25," James said.
Applicants will also be reviewed by the Jefferson County Attorney's office to ensure qualifications for the office are met.
James called a special meeting Monday, Jan. 25 at 4:30 p.m. to interview qualified applicants. The Committee of the Whole meeting will be held as a video teleconference, although members have the option of participating in person at the Metro Council Chambers at Historic City Hall in downtown Louisville.
