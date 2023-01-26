LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council will hold two special meetings next week to interview applicants for District 3 and District 6.
Keisha Dorsey and David James both resigned from their seats in Districts 3 and 6, respectively, to join the administration of Mayor Craig Greenberg. Dorsey is Greenberg's deputy chief of staff, and James is deputy mayor for emergency services.
By law, Metro Council has to select replacements within 30 days of a seat becoming vacant.
In all, 28 eligible applicants have been invited to be interviewed.
"I was anticipating interest, probably not quite this much," Metro Council President Markus Winkler said. "I think this is probably the most applicants that we've had in the two previous times that I've been involved where we've had openings."
The eight candidates for District 3 will be interviewed Monday, Jan. 30. The 20 candidates for District 6 will be interviewed Tuesday, Jan. 31.
"The challenge is going to be is finding the balance between giving people enough time where they can really highlight who they are," said Winkler. "How do you make sure that people have enough time that they can get across what they're trying to get across, but doing it in a way that's, that's meaningful ... given the time constraints that we have."
Each applicant will have three minutes for an introduction, then the Council will have 10 minutes to ask questions. Candidates will have one additional minute at the end to make final comments.
"The first thing that we're looking for is their ability to represent the district that they're serving, you know, having an understanding of the area that they're serving and understanding what comes with the job," Winkler said. "And then I think, you know, secondarily understanding that that role also represents the city as a whole. You know, while each of us have an obligation to represent our district, we all also represent the entire Louisville Metro. And so balancing those two perspectives, I think, is important."
The District 3 candidates are:
- Gibran Crook
- Andrew Stephen Branton
- Henrietta Irene Jenkins
- Jared Mcnamara Randall
- Shameka Latonya Parrish-Wright
- Cassandra Denise Colo'n
- Kumar Mensah Rashad
- Trashaun (Shaun) Spencer
The Committee's agenda for Monday's interview includes candidate applications and resumes.
The District 6 Candidates are:
- Phillip Thomas Baker
- Eric James Cooper
- Alexandria Norton Muckler
- John Michael Murner
- Rolf Georg Friis
- Keith Sherman Joy
- Olivia Faye Kelley, MD
- Jamie Elizabeth Fairman
- Garrett Alan Dean
- John David Gonder
- Katherine (Kate) Marie Dittmeier Holm
- James (Trey) Morris Broaddus III
- Stephen Peterson
- Christopher Leo Hartman
- David Logan Gatti
- Derrick J Pedolzky
- Allison Scott Pruitt, PhD
- Christa Marie Wiley
- Bruce Edward Sherrod
- Robert Leon Moore
The Committee's agenda for Tuesday's interviews includes candidate applications and resumes.
Due to the Metro Council Chamber gallery currently undergoing renovations, the public will not have access to the space. However, the people can go to City Hall and view the interviews live through a television in another area of the building. Or, the interviews will also stream live on Metro TV.
The Metro Council Clerk’s Office accepted applications from Jan. 4-13, and then the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office reviewed those applications for eligibility.
Metro Council will select and swear in the new District 3 and District 6 Council members during the regularly scheduled Metro Council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2.
