LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is expected to decide on Thursday evening on an ordinance that would limit the Louisville Metro Police Department's use of force.
Just over a week ago, a Metro Council committee voted to against the plan that would restrict when and how officers can use force. But on Thursday night, the full council will make the final decision.
The ordinance would limit LMPD's use of force in eight ways, including requiring officers to give verbal warnings before using deadly force when reasonable, and requiring officers to stop other officers from using excessive force.
LMPD Interim Chief Yvette Gentry spoke in last week's meeting, saying those restrictions could interfere with the department's policies and its ability to make changes to it.
She also said many of those measures are already in the department's policy.
After some debate, the committee voted against the changes, 4-3.
One of the council members supporting the bill says he believes the majority of the council will support it. That will be clarified Thursday night, when Metro Council takes a full and final vote on it.
That meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.