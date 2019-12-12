LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council gave a thumbs up Thursday on how to spend a $4 million surplus of money.
Members voted to put aside $2.7 million for the city's pension obligation, while $1 million will go into a rainy day fund.
The remaining $300,000 will help move up a Louisville Metro Police recruit class.
Council members also decided Thursday to ask for a consultant to give them information about putting more parking meters in the city and strike up a long-term lease agreement with a private company to manage the city's garages, giving the city a sizable cash payment in return.
Metro council passed two measures last week authored by Councilman David Yates that will seek out ideas on adding the meters throughout the city where there are none and study privatizing them.
Yates said this could help get more revenue into the city and help them avoid raising taxes to help cover the city's pension obligation.
Also at Thursday's meeting, council delayed a vote to rezone the Urban Government Center site, tabling an ordinance that would make the property suitable for high-density uses that include housing, bars and restaurants.
The council did, however, vote unanimously to approve the controversial $250 million One Park complex at Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive near Cherokee Park.
Council also voted to overturn a historical landmark decision that clears the way for the Holy Name Complex near Churchill Downs to be torn down. Catholic Charities wants to demolish the Holy Name School, gym and convent in order to build a new headquarters and parking lot.
