LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An August 2018 traffic stop involving 18-year old Tea Ahn Lea outraged the public and prompted change in the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD body camera footage shows officers pulling the 18-year old African American driver from his car, eventually handcuffing him and making him wait more than 20 minutes for a drug search with a K-9.
"Mamma they’re pulling me out of the car," the teen called out as his mother, Tija Jackson, listened on the other end of the phone line.
Lea’s only offense was a wide right turn. Police found nothing illegal during their search of his car, and the court quickly threw out the citation they wrote Lea.
Public backlash from this stop prompted LMPD to retrain all of its officers on new traffic-stop polices, which focused on when to pull a driver from a car.
Nearly two years later, however, Lea's family has no idea what came of LMPD's internal review of the traffic stop.
"I think it’s horrible," Jackson said. "For them to draw this out as long as they have is completely horrible."
Kentucky state law allows public agencies to deny open records requests if the documents involve an open or ongoing investigation.
The standard denial from LMPD says, "Premature release of those records in a public forum could result in prejudice to the potential witnesses and has the potential to adversely color a witness' recollection of the events."
In this instance, LMPD kept its Professional Standards Unit (PSU) investigation open. PSU reviews determine if an officer violated department policy. With the review of the officers involved in Lea’s stop still open, the results stay out of the public eye.
"I think what they want us to do is forget about it," Jackson said, "and I am never going to forget what happened to my son."
Metro Council President David James, a former LMPD officer, says the police department abuses the open investigation exemption to keep the results of controversial cases quiet.
"It comes from what the public has been telling me, from what news reporters have been telling me and from what police have been telling me," James said. "The reason that we are hiding this information from the public really makes no sense to me ... that should not happen in a city that claims to be compassionate or transparent."
James said he is working on a measure to address the delays in disclosure of public information. He said he plans to introduce a new ordinance next week that would limit the amount of time LMPD or any city agency can deny an open records request due to an ongoing investigation to 30 days.
"It's very important that those body cameras, 911 calls, MetroSafe calls, radio transmissions should all be available to the public," James said.
Jackson obtained the body camera footage of her son's 2018 traffic stop from LMPD before making a complaint so it would not be held up under the ongoing investigation exemption. She works as a private investigator and routinely obtains public records from LMPD.
"I know their policies; I knew they wouldn’t let (body camera footage) go if there was an investigation so I got it first," Jackson said.
James' forthcoming proposal coincides with calls for more transparency in the investigation into the LMPD raid that killed former EMT Breonna Taylor in March.
Attorneys for Taylor's family went on the offensive Tuesday saying the city of Louisville ignored subpoenas and "unlawfully denied" several open records requests.
"We're tired of it. It screams cover-up with just even the bits of information that we've gotten," said attorney Lonita Baker, who is representing Taylor's family. "We want the city to know we're not okay with this, and they should not be okay with this."
A spokesman for Mayor Greg Fischer did not return emails requesting comment on this report.
After two years, Jackson hopes James' measure clears Council so she can get some answers about her son's traffic stop.
"I think passing that order would be wonderful," Jackson said. "It would give people closure, because we don't have it yet."
Lea has a pending federal lawsuit claiming civil rights violations against LMPD.
Related Stories:
- Black teen handcuffed during traffic stop wants apology as LMPD addresses 'bias' in policy changes
- New LMPD traffic stop policy seeks to improve 'perception of bias'
- Attorneys for Breonna Taylor's family claim city, police are 'unlawfully' withholding records
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.