LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville Metro Council members say they are ready to ban what they consider to be a form of discrimination.
Councilwoman Paula McCraney filed an ordinance that would make it unlawful for an employer to disqualify job candidates because of their credit scores.
McCraney says some employers do gauge a job candidate's character by checking his or her credit history. She says her ordinance is about making sure it does not happen.
"As a leader, I just can't back away from those things that might still be occurring in our society that are disproportionately affecting people's ability to live," she said.
McCraney's ordinance, if passed, would include a list of exceptions.
The council could start to debate the plan next week.
