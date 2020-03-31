LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville metro councilman said now is the time for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to begin rolling out a coronavirus exit strategy.
With storefronts closed and streets nearly empty, District 19 Councilman Anthony Piagentini wants Beshear to begin laying out a specific plan for what happens after the virus.
“While we are hunkered down, let's use this time, and let's put together a team of people who would create a future plan,” Piagentini told WDRB News.
The councilman has sent a letter to the governor asking him to form a new task force to create a plan for re-starting the economy when the outbreak begins to wane.
“Do we reopen restaurants first? Do we reopen schools first? Which have the highest likelihood to support our citizenry at the same time have the lowest impact and risk to re-infecting folks?” he said.
Piagentini said he supports Beshear's response to the coronavirus, so far.
“I think he's doing a good job," he said. "I'm not here to armchair quarterback or to complain about the governor's actions to date."
But Piagentini, a Marine combat veteran, said it is time for the governor to move to the next phase of the war. He said Beshear should start spending less time during his briefings on social media posts and more time laying out benchmarks and goals for rolling back his executive orders.
“Businesses, right now, have no ability to plan," Piagentini said. "People, citizens, have no ability to plan. That's why people hoard. They don't know what the future is going to bring."
As recently as Monday, Beshear acknowledged the uncertainty the crisis has created.
“I know it can be hard not knowing when it will end," he said. "But this is not forever, and we stay determined, we stay strong, we protect the people around us, and it will end. Again, we will get through this.”
Piagentini agrees but wants the governor to be more specific about what happens next.
“He needs to know people are hungry for it, and it would be a great thing for everybody if he were to move forward with this idea," Piagentini said.
Beshear's office has not yet responded to Piagentini's letter.
