LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Emergency Services is accepting applications for the first EMT recruit class of 2019.
The department has attempted to battle a staffing shortage for years by hosting its own paid academies for recruits. The classes in 2018 graduated with more EMTs than previous academies, and EMS leaders said it has made a difference.
“We definitely have been seeing relief out on the streets,” said Mitchell Burmeister, the spokesman for LMEMS. “There is a lot less mandatory overtime. These new bodies are providing new life into our agency, and we really thank them for that.”
However, the department still has 25 EMT vacancies and 20 paramedic vacancies right now. A class of current EMTs is studying to be promoted to fill those paramedic vacancies. They should graduate sometime in February. But that will leave even more EMT vacancies. So the goal is for the upcoming class to have 35 recruits, even though there are only 25 vacancies currently.
It’s a difficult and demanding job, which can lead to turnover, but leaders said it is also rewarding.
“Public safety as a career comes with a certain amount of risk,” Burmeister said. “People have to know that, any day, they could be seeing just about anything when they hit the streets in one of our ambulances. But to that individual that you are helping, you are making a difference in their life.”
The application deadline for the upcoming EMT academy is Jan. 23. Then leaders will sift through hundreds of applications, administer written tests, and perform interviews and background checks. After all that, the class is expected to start in May.
During the full-time, four-month course, recruits are paid $13.05 per hour. After graduating and being hired full-time onto the department, the pay increases to $15.61 per hour.
If you would like to learn more about the position and apply, click here.
